Dhing Gang-Rape Case: Assam Police Nab One Accused, Hunt On For Others

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 23: In a significant breakthrough in the Dhing gang-rape case, police have arrested one of the three accused, Tafazul Islam.

The case involves the brutal gang-rape of a minor girl, who was attacked by three unidentified men while returning from tuition. The assailants abandoned her in a forest, where she was later found by locals and rushed to the hospital.

Efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining two perpetrators, with police and paramilitary forces maintaining security in the area. The Dhing Regional Students’ Union has announced a complete shutdown of the area until the remaining suspects are apprehended.

Assam Director-General of Police GP Singh visited Dhing and assured that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

The Dhing rape case has sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding swift justice and measures to ensure women’s safety in the state.