Assam CM Inaugurates New Cardiology ICU, Inspects Hospital Expansion

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated a state-of-the-art 20-bed Cardiology ICU at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, marking a significant upgrade in the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

During his visit, CM Sarma also inspected the ongoing construction of a 535-bed emergency building, which will serve as an annex to the existing hospital structure. The new building will house five departments, aimed at enhancing patient care and streamlining services.

The Chief Minister also assessed the hospital’s ancillary services, including staffing needs, and directed officials to prepare a master plan for the hospital’s future expansion to meet the needs of the next decade.