Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Inaugurates New Cardiology ICU, Inspects Hospital Expansion

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated a state-of-the-art 20-bed Cardiology ICU at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, marking a significant upgrade in the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

During his visit, CM Sarma also inspected the ongoing construction of a 535-bed emergency building, which will serve as an annex to the existing hospital structure. The new building will house five departments, aimed at enhancing patient care and streamlining services.

The Chief Minister also assessed the hospital’s ancillary services, including staffing needs, and directed officials to prepare a master plan for the hospital’s future expansion to meet the needs of the next decade.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News