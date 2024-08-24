Nagaland: MH-10 Kohima Wins 13th Luke Sasong Memorial Volleyball Trophy

NET Web Desk

Mokokchung, August 24: In a thrilling finale, MH-10 Kohima defeated Changtongya Volleyball Association (CVA) in a 5-set match, winning the 13th Luke Sasong Memorial Volleyball Trophy.

The Multipurpose Sports Complex in Mokokchung was packed to the brim as fans witnessed a clash between two of Nagaland’s strongest volleyball teams. The match lived up to expectations, with MH-10 Kohima winning 25-23, 20-25, 29-27, 9-25, 15-7.

This marks the second consecutive year MH-10 Kohima has lifted the trophy, solidifying their position as Nagaland’s leading volleyball team.

The champions received a cash prize of Rs 70,000 and the trophy, while CVA took home Rs 40,000. Individual awards of Rs 5,000 each were given for Best Spiker, Best Setter, and Player of the Tournament.

Guest of honor N Jamonger Ao praised the Luke Sasong Sporting Association for promoting a sporting culture in Mokokchung and encouraged players to strive for excellence both on and off the court.