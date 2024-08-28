Inter-Ministerial Central Team Led By MoHA’s Jt. Secy BC Joshi Assesses Flood Situation in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2024: An inter-ministerial central delegation arrived in Tripura on Wednesday to assess the flood-related situation. Led by Union Home Ministry’s Joint Secretary (Foreigners Division) BC Joshi, the delegation convened a crucial meeting with senior officials of the state administration at the Secretariat on Wednesday evening.

At the outset of the meeting, Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey presented an elaborate pictorial report detailing the severity of the flood situation and the resulting damage since August 19. The report was shared with the central delegation, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Secretary Kiran Gitte, representing the Public Works Department and Health & Family Welfare department shed light on the current condition of these crucial sectors. He highlighted the extensive damage to roads, culverts and communication systems across the entire state due to the floods.

Abhishek Singh, Secretary of the Department of Electricity, Drinking Water, Sanitation, and Water Resources, provided further insights into the impact on their respective departments. The meeting also addressed the damage to agricultural crops. Secretary Apoorba Roy shared district-wise data on agricultural losses and discussed plans for land preparation and recovery efforts.

The meeting witnessed active participation from other members of the inter-ministerial central delegation, including Secretary Deepa D Nair (Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources), Special Secretary Sandeep R Rathore (Rural Development Department), and Additional Secretary NC Sharma (School Education Department). Views were exchanged with senior state officials on various critical issues.

In addition, secretaries and officials from the state government’s transport, food, and planning departments were present, emphasizing the collaborative effort to address the flood aftermath.