Nagaland: Committee On Public Undertakings Inspects Kohima Infrastructure Projects

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 30: The Chairman of the Committee on Public Undertakings, Imkong L. Imchen, led an on-the-spot verification of two Multi-Level Car Parking buildings in Kohima today. The visit aimed to assess the progress and quality of the projects.

Accompanied by Committee members Hekani Jakhalu, Dr. Neisatuo Mero, Sethrongkyu, and officials from the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the team inspected the buildings located at Old Medical Directorate and Old NST.

The Committee also visited the office of the Chief Executive Officer, Kohima Smart City Development Limited, under the Department of Municipal Affairs, to review the implementation of smart city initiatives.