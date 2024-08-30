Tripura’s MBB Airport One Step Closer to International Recognition, Says Union CA Minister Murlidhar Mohan to MP Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2024: Union Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohan updated Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on August 22 about the advancements made in the efforts to elevate Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport to international status. Previously, former Rajya Sabha MP Deb had sought to boost Tripura’s global connectivity, and his request was officially recognized by the Civil Aviation Minister.

In a letter addressed to Deb, Mohan outlined the progress made toward this goal. “Agartala Airport has been notified as a Custom Notified Airport as of January 4, 2023, following a notification from the Ministry of Finance’s Revenue Department,” he confirmed. This step is crucial in the ongoing efforts to elevate the airport’s status, allowing for greater ease in the movement of goods and passengers.

The minister further detailed the steps taken to meet the Ministry of Home Affairs’ requirements for declaring Agartala Airport as an Immigration Check Post (ICP). “All necessary criteria have been met,” Mohan assured, adding that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has formally requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider this proposal. “The proposal to declare Agartala Airport as an Immigration Check Post is under active consideration,” he added, signaling that the government is taking the matter seriously.

However, Mohan emphasized that declaring an airport as international is a multifaceted decision. “It depends on several factors, including the airport’s traffic capacity, the demand from airlines to operate international flights, and the existing bilateral air service agreements,” he explained. The minister also highlighted the importance of infrastructure, including ground lighting facilities, Instrument Landing System (ILS), runway length, and the availability of immigration and health services, in determining the airport’s readiness for international operations.

Deb’s continued advocacy for the airport’s international status underscores the strategic importance of Agartala as a gateway to the Northeast. As the government deliberates on this proposal, the region remains hopeful that MBB Airport will soon join the ranks of India’s international airports, enhancing Tripura’s connectivity and boosting its economic prospects.