Arunachal Pradesh Hosts Capacity Building Workshop On Sustainable Palm Oil Production

Itanagar, Sept 3: The Department of Agriculture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in association with the Centre for Responsible Business (CRB), New Delhi, and supported by WWF-India and RSPO, organized a capacity building workshop on sustainable palm oil production.

The workshop, attended by Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, aimed to address concerns and explore ways forward for sustainable palm oil production in the state.

Experts from WWF-India, RSPO, and CRB presented on environmental, economic, and social considerations, as well as human-animal conflict in oil palm plantations.

Champion oil palm farmers from Assam and Andhra Pradesh shared their experiences, and the discussion will inform the development of Arunachal State Oil Palm policies promoting sustainable production and natural resource safeguards.

The workshop highlighted the potential for sustainable palm oil production in Arunachal Pradesh, with the three organizations offering to support the government in developing necessary policy frameworks.

