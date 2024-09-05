11,460 Trees Felled for Highway Expansion in Tripura, Minister Animesh Debbarma Reveals in Assembly

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 05, 2024: Tripura’s Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on Thursday revealed that a total of 11,460 trees have been officially felled over the past two years and eight months due to the expansion of national highways in the state. The minister was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on the second day of state assembly’s monsoon session.

The felling of trees, Debbarma clarified, was conducted following the guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), as per a directive from the National Green Tribunal. “Based on the order of the National Green Tribunal, a guideline has been framed by the MoEF & CC, Forest Conservation Division, New Delhi, through letter F.No.11-306/2014-FC (pt) dated 28th August 2015,” the minister informed the house. “These guidelines are related to the diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, with simplified procedures for granting permission for the felling of trees for linear projects. The State of Tripura has been adhering to these guidelines,” he added.

In a supplementary question, MLA Roy Barman expressed concern about the future, asking how many more trees are likely to be cut for highway expansions, particularly in areas such as Champaknagar and the Hatai Kotor (formerly Baramura) hills, where many old trees still stand. In response, Minister Debbarma emphasized the forest department’s commitment to protecting trees but acknowledged the need for a balance between development and conservation.

“The forest department does not want to cut trees. We stand for the protection of trees. However, there has to be a balanced development,” said Debbarma. He went on to explain that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had submitted a proposal for the expansion of highways, and under certain rules and regulations, the authorities were compelled to proceed with felling trees.

“Floods are increasing because of deforestation. The destruction of forests is also leading to the deterioration of catchment areas. As a result, rivers in the state may dry up during the winter season,” he warned, underlining the environmental impact of such projects.

Roy Barman continued to press the minister, expressing concerns about the number of trees that might be cut from Champaknagar to the Baramura hill range. He urged the government to reconsider felling any more decades-old trees in the area, highlighting the potential threat to the Howrah River, which could dry up if the forest cover is lost.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath highlighted the government’s commitment to reforestation efforts. “The Planning and Coordination Department has framed new rules requiring that for every tree felled, 10 new trees must be planted for road construction and other development projects,” Nath assured the Assembly.

Summing up, Minister Debbarma emphasized the state’s ongoing efforts to restore green cover. “On July 5, we planted five lakh trees in a single day, and over the next one to two months, we plan to plant an additional 76 lakh trees,” he stated, reassuring the Assembly of the government’s dedication to environmental conservation alongside infrastructure development.