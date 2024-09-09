Tripura CM Orders Crackdown On Liquor Shops Near Highways To Curb Drunk Driving

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 9: Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed law enforcement agencies to investigate liquor shops within 100 meters of national highways and relocate them to reduce fatal road accidents caused by drunk driving.

The move comes after the Supreme Court banned liquor sales within 500 meters of highways in 2017, later reduced to 220 meters for areas with a population under 20,000.

CM Saha highlighted the need for action, citing 1,340 deaths and 3,724 injuries in 3,307 road accidents since 2018.

The Chief Minister instructed police to make wearing seat belts mandatory and prepare a list of liquor shops operating near highways.

CM Saha emphasized the importance of awareness in addressing the issue, noting that most deaths occur due to not wearing helmets.

The state witnesses 700-750 road accidents annually, resulting in 200-250 deaths. With over 5 lakh two-wheelers on the roads, enforcement and awareness are crucial to reducing accidents.