Tripura: BSF Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Entry

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 12: In two separate operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter Indian territory by negotiating border fences in Unakoti and Sepahijela districts of Tripura.

On September 11, 2024, BSF troops apprehended two individuals from the area of BOP Murtichera in Unakoti, who were residents of Madaripur District, Bangladesh.

In another operation on the same day, BSF troops apprehended one individual in the area of BOP Danpur under Sepahijela District, who was a resident of Cumilla, Bangladesh.

The BSF stated that it has stepped up domination and operation along the border in Tripura to prevent infiltration/exfiltration and trans-border activities.

The apprehended individuals are being questioned to determine the purpose of their attempted entry into Indian territory.