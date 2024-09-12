Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura: BSF Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Entry

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 12: In two separate operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter Indian territory by negotiating border fences in Unakoti and Sepahijela districts of Tripura.

On September 11, 2024, BSF troops apprehended two individuals from the area of BOP Murtichera in Unakoti, who were residents of Madaripur District, Bangladesh.

In another operation on the same day, BSF troops apprehended one individual in the area of BOP Danpur under Sepahijela District, who was a resident of Cumilla, Bangladesh.

The BSF stated that it has stepped up domination and operation along the border in Tripura to prevent infiltration/exfiltration and trans-border activities.

The apprehended individuals are being questioned to determine the purpose of their attempted entry into Indian territory.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News