Nagaland Village Guards Of Noklak Village Celebrates Golden Jubilee

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Village Guards of Noklak Village celebrated their Golden Jubilee on September 11 at the Noklak Village Guard Post, marking 50 years of dedicated service to the nation.

Special guest MLA P. Longon reflected on the history of the Village Guards and their early challenges, lauding their exemplary service and urging them to continue their invaluable contributions to the state.

SDO (Civil) Noklak, Vikhoto Richa, acknowledged the Village Guards as the backbone of the District Administration, highlighting their crucial role in maintaining law and order.

P. Longon unveiled the Jubilee Monolith and launched the Souvenir, dedicated by Literature and Education Secretary, Khiamniungan Baptist Churches Association Munno.

Tributes were paid to the pioneers of the Village Guards on the occasion, recognizing their contributions to the organization’s legacy.

The celebration marked the Village Guards’ 50 years of service, dedication, and commitment to guarding the borders and maintaining law and order in the region.