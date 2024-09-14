Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Highlights Shift from Oppression to Democratic Freedom in Post-2018 Tripura

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 14, 2024: Tripura’s Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury attended a two-day national seminar titled “Development & Governance: Myriad Perspectives in Post Millennium India,” organized by the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), Tripura in collaboration with Ramthakur College in Agartala city.

In his address, Minister Chowdhury emphasized the significant changes in the democratic mindset of the people. “Change for betterment, now we find changes in the mindset of people, people are born much more democratic,” he remarked. Reflecting on the past, he noted, “There was a time when efforts were made to throttle democratic voices, be it in institutes, schools, colleges, offices, or political movements. There was no liberty; the democratic voices were throttled, suppressed, oppressed. That was the daily drama everywhere.”

Chowdhury criticized the previous 25-year regime for institutionalizing power and stifling democratic expression. He highlighted the transformative shift since 2018 stating, “Since there was a change in 2018, people across the state, irrespective of caste and color, opted for change. And since we delivered, we were again voted back to power in 2023. That is governance, a pro-governance.”

The minister credited the current national and state leadership for fostering this positive change. “I don’t have any doubt in my mind to say that whatever mindset we find in people nowadays was missing in the earlier regime. This has been possible because of our national level leadership, our PM Narendra Modi, and our state guardians under whom we have been passing good governance,” he stated.

The seminar, which brought together scholars and policymakers, aimed to explore various perspectives on development and governance in post-millennium India. Minister Chowdhury’s speech resonated with the audience, reflecting the ongoing efforts to enhance democratic values and governance in Tripura.