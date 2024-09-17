Mizoram CM Holds Emergency Meeting Amid Road Crisis

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Sept 17: In a bid to address the deteriorating road conditions in Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma held an emergency meeting with the Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as the transportation sector struggles to cope with the aftermath of harsh weather conditions, which have ravaged large parts of the state. Landslides, flooding, and loss of life have become commonplace, with NH-06, a critical lifeline for Mizoram, bearing the brunt of the damage.

“We acknowledge the challenges faced by commercial vehicle operators and appeal to the union to consider the larger picture,” Lalduhoma said, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to resolving the crisis.

To expedite repair work, the government has decided to terminate its contract with private company Satguru, citing poor performance. The Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) will take over the repair work.

Lalduhoma announced plans to personally visit the damaged NH-06 stretch at Kawnpui-Khamrang to assess the situation.

However, the move comes as tensions escalate, with the Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers’ Association (MOTDA) and the Petroleum Entrepreneurs and Transporters’ Union of Mizoram announcing a road blockade starting Tuesday.

“The government’s inaction has left us with no choice,” said a union leader. “We demand immediate action to repair NH-06 and restore essential supplies.”

The blockade has already led to an oil shortage in Aizawl and surrounding areas, with oil tankers stranded on the Kawnpui-Khamrang stretch.