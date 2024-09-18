Tipra Motha Leaders Invited for Tiprasa Accord’s First Joint Working Group Meeting on September 20

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 18, 2024: The founder of the Tripura’s Tipra Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman and party president BK Hrangkhawl have been invited to attend the first meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) established to discuss the tripartite Tiprasa Accord, signed earlier this year on March 2, 2024. The meeting is set for September 20 next.

According to an official communication from the Government of India signed by Under Secretary Rajeev Kumar, the meeting is scheduled for 12 noon in New Delhi. While the venue is yet to be confirmed, the letter refers to a previous order (No. 11011/8/2024-NE.V dated August 13, 2024), which formalized the creation of the JWG. The group was formed in line with the agreement between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and the Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA).

Debbarman welcomed the official invitation, expressing his eagerness to engage in discussions. “I’ve been waiting for this official invitation, and now we are ready to move forward with the talks. Representatives of Tipra Motha will be attending the meeting on September 20,” he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken the lead in forming the JWG, appointing North East Advisor AK Mishra as its convenor. Other members of the group include the Secretary of Tribal Welfare and the Secretary of Home Affairs from the Tripura government.

Debbarman also shared his preparation for the discussions, revealing that he had consulted with various experts, NGOs, civil society groups, and tribal leaders. “Our goal is to address the concerns of the indigenous community through formal dialogue with the Government of India. We are focused on issues such as education, political representation, constitutional rights, and financial development for the indigenous people,” he said during a live social media address.

The upcoming meeting is seen as a crucial step toward addressing the longstanding demands of the Tiprasa people.