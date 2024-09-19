Tripura Police Seizes Eskuf Cough Syrup & Brown Sugar Worth Rs 20 lakh in Agartala City, One Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2024: The Tripura police have successfully conducted an anti-drug operation recovering approximately 35 bags of Eskuf cough syrup from an abandoned house in the Khakchang Residential Complex adjacent to Auxilium HS School in Nandannagar on the outskirts of Agartala city. The operation took place on the night of Wednesday with the market value of the seized cough syrup estimated to be around Rs 12 lakh.

SDPO Subrata Barman detailing the incident stated, “The construction work of a building adjacent to Auxilium HS School, Nandannagar near Khakchang Residential Complex has been halted for several days. Last night, locals observed several youths loading various items into a car at the site. Their behavior aroused suspicion among the residents, who then informed the NCC and GB outposts.”

Upon receiving the tip-off, police swiftly arrived at the scene and discovered the 35 bags of Eskuff cough syrup inside the abandoned house. “The market value of the seized cough syrup is approximately Rs 12 lakh,” confirmed SDPO Barman.

Despite the successful seizure, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. “The police have launched an investigation into the matter,” added SDPO Barman, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to apprehend those involved in the illegal activity.

Meanwhile, Tripura police arrested a drug dealer during a covert operation in the Barjala area under West Tripura district. The operation was based on secret information led to the recovery of 100 grams of brown sugar valued at approximately Rs 8 lakhs.

Sadar SDPO Debaprasad Roy stated, “Acting on a tip-off, we received information at the Ramnagar outpost about a large drug transaction in Barjala. Based on this intelligence, we conducted a raid and successfully apprehended the suspect.”

The arrested individual has been identified as Rajiv Datta, a resident of Kamalasagar under Sepahijala district was found in possession of the drugs, which were concealed in nine boxes. “We have seized a total of 100 grams of brown sugar from him. The suspect will be handed over to the court, and we will seek police remand for further investigation,” Roy confirmed.