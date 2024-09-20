Manipur: NIA Takes Over Investigation Into Drone Attack That Killed One In Koutruk Of Imphal West

NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken control of the investigation into the September 1 drone attack in Koutruk village, Imphal West district, which claimed the life of a woman and injured 11 others. The NIA has formally requested the Manipur police department to transfer all relevant documents and evidence pertaining to the case, amid concerns over the state government’s handling of the investigation.

The NIA’s move comes as part of a broader effort to conduct a thorough inquiry into the involvement of suspected armed miscreants. The agency has also filed an application with the Special Court of NIA, seeking a directive for the Manipur police to surrender all documents, case diaries, and seized materials necessary for the investigation.

Security forces previously recovered a drone from Kharam Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district following the attack, further raising security concerns in the region. The NIA’s involvement aims to ensure a comprehensive and detailed investigation into the incident and its potential implications for safety in Manipur.