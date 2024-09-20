Meghalaya To Host Sohra International Half Marathon On September 21

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sept 20: The 3rd Sohra International Half Marathon is set for September 21, 2024, in Sohra, welcoming participants from around the world. Organized by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, the event will close roads from Laitsohpliah to Sohra-Mawsmai between 5:30 AM and 10:30 AM.

Runners must collect their official T-shirts at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on September 19 and 20, from 10 AM to 4 PM, with valid ID required. Buses will leave Shillong at 5 AM, and local runners will have a separate pick-up.

The 21k race starts at 6:30 AM, followed by the 10k and 5k events. Participants must wear the official T-shirts and complete the 21k in 2 hours and 20 minutes, and the 10k in 1 hour and 20 minutes. Sweeper buses will assist those who exceed these limits.

The marathon aims to boost tourism and athletic participation in Meghalaya, ensuring a safe experience for all runners.