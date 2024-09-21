Mizoram: BSF Seizes Rs 40 Crore Worth Of Yaba Tablets

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized four lakh Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 40 crore, along the India-Bangladesh border in Mizoram.

The operation, conducted jointly with the state government’s special narcotics police, took place on Thursday.

According to official sources, BSF personnel intercepted a truck on National Highway 6 in Seling, Aizawl district, acting on precise intelligence. The drugs were cleverly concealed in the ceiling of the truck’s driver cabin, packed into 40 packets containing Methamphetamine tablets.

Yaba, also known as “crazy medicine,” is a potent combination of methamphetamine and caffeine. Originating from chemical labs in Myanmar, with raw materials from China, this drug is primarily smuggled into Bangladesh, often using India as a transit route.