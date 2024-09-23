Manipur Grapples With Dengue Outbreak, One Dead And 448 Cases Reported

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 23: Amid the ongoing crises in the state, Manipur is grappling with a resurgence of dengue, with one death reported in Imphal West district. Health Minister Sapam Ranjan has called for collective efforts to control the spread of the infection, stressing that community involvement is crucial.

During a conference on Sunday at the RD Wing in Lamphel, Imphal West, Minister Ranjan confirmed that the health department has been working diligently to curb the dengue outbreak. “Without community participation, controlling the infection will be difficult,” he emphasized.

As of September, a total of 448 dengue cases have been reported across the state, with Imphal West registering the highest number at 259 cases, followed by Imphal East with 117. This resurgence follows last year’s figures, which saw 2,548 positive cases, though no deaths were reported in 2023.

In August this year, 148 cases were recorded, and the number surged to 230 by September 18. In response, health officials are intensifying efforts to eradicate dengue-carrying mosquitoes, while various precautionary measures are being taken.

Minister Ranjan assured the public that the department is prepared to combat the outbreak, pledging to increase manpower if necessary. He also explained that fogging operations, aimed at killing mosquitoes, are conducted within a 100-meter radius when a dengue case is detected. However, he noted that fogging only targets mosquitoes and not their eggs, particularly those of the ‘Culex’ species, which spreads dengue.

In his address, the minister urged citizens to actively participate in preventive measures, particularly by avoiding stagnant water around homes. “Eliminating mosquito breeding grounds is key to fighting dengue,” Ranjan stressed.

The state government continues to monitor the situation closely as health experts work towards containing the outbreak.