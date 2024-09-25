Manipur Congress MLA Seeks Clarity On Kuki Militant Entry Claims

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 25: Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar expressed concern yesterday over security advisor Kuldiep Singh’s assertion that 900 Kuki militants have entered the state.

Lokeshwar demanded clarity on Singh’s claims, which he said have caused panic in outlying villages of Imphal valley.

“Singh’s statement has created unrest in peripheral areas,” Lokeshwar said during a visit to Khundrakpam constituency. “He should clarify the grounds for his assertions and outline measures to counter the militants’ entry.”

Last Friday, Singh stated that security forces are on high alert due to reports of Kuki militants entering the state, with potential attacks expected around September 28.

The hill districts of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl have been placed on high alert.

Lokeshwar urged the government to act promptly, emphasizing that protecting villages is the authorities’ responsibility, not the villagers’.