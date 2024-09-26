Assam Rifles Seizes 2.60 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 52 Crore in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2024: In a significant boost to the ongoing anti-drug operations in Tripura, Assam Rifles achieved a major success by recovering 2,60,000 Yaba tablets during a meticulously planned operation in the Khayerpur area under West Tripura District on Thursday. The seized contraband, with an estimated market value of Rs 52 crore in the international market, marks one of the largest drug hauls in recent times. The operation also led to the confiscation of a vehicle suspected to be involved in the transportation of the illicit substances.

According to officials, the operation was conducted following a tip-off, which allowed Assam Rifles to swiftly act and intercept the consignment. The seized drugs were later handed over to the Customs Department DPF Unit in Agartala for further legal proceedings.

An Assam Rifles official lauded the joint efforts of the security forces and intelligence agencies, saying, “This operation is a testament to our dedication towards eradicating the drug menace from the region. The successful seizure of such a large quantity of Yaba tablets reinforces our commitment to safeguarding the youth and society from the destructive impacts of drug abuse.”

The Yaba tablets, known for their potent addictive properties, have been a significant concern in the northeastern states, with Tripura often being used as a transit hub for smuggling operations. The recovery of such a massive consignment is seen as a critical step towards curbing the flow of drugs into the region.

This operation is also aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” (Drug-Free India), as well as the vigorous anti-drug campaign spearheaded by the Chief Minister of Tripura. The fight against narcotics has been a top priority for the state, with authorities consistently targeting trafficking networks to reduce the availability of illegal drugs in the area.

The Assam Rifles’ recent successes in the fight against narcotics underscore the force’s unwavering commitment. In recent months, the paramilitary unit has been at the forefront of several high-profile operations, resulting in the recovery of drugs worth crores. These operations highlight the vital role the force plays in curbing drug trafficking and other illicit activities in the region.