Arunachal Pradesh: Nocte And Tutsa Tribes Conclude Three-Day Grand Ronghuan Festival

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 27: The Nocte and Tutsa communities of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap District have successfully concluded their grand three-day Ronghuan millet harvesting festival.

The event, attended by over 40 villages, featured traditional rituals, vibrant performances, and cultural displays, including the bamboo dance, millet-crushing song, Worrok dance, and Ronghuan Parade.

Minister Nyato Dukam, Chief Guest, emphasized preserving cultural identity and language. He highlighted Ronghuan’s significance in maintaining rich cultural heritage and called for documentation.

MLA Hamjong Tangha, Guest of Honour, stressed unity among tribes and ritual practices. He expressed concern over the development gap in Tirap, Longding, and Changlang districts and urged collective efforts to eliminate youth drug abuse.

Ronghuan Committee President Telliap Hallang and Secretary Hangrang Bangsia provided insights into the festival’s significance and mythology.

Notable attendees included Minister Wangki Lowang, MLA Chakat Aboh, ZPC Chathong Lowang, and Former Minister Thajam Aboh.

This celebration marks a significant milestone in recognizing Ronghuan as a major indigenous festival in Arunachal Pradesh.