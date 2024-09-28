Red Alert Issued In Sikkim Due To Heavy Rain And Snowfall

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the entire state of Sikkim, warning of heavy rain and snowfall in several districts. The alert, effective for the next three hours, urges citizens to remain vigilant and avoid non-essential travel.

The districts under red alert include Mangan, Gyalshing, Pakyong, Soreng, Namchi, and the capital Gangtok. Intense rains are expected in these areas, with snowfall predicted in higher reaches.

Authorities have cautioned against traveling to areas prone to landslides and mudslides, advising citizens to avoid staying close to riverbanks or low-lying areas susceptible to flooding. Emergency services are on standby, and the public is urged to follow local authorities’ updates for instructions and safety.

Disaster management agencies in vulnerable areas have been placed on red alert, with the Sikkim authorities prepared to respond swiftly to worsening conditions. Citizens are advised to follow safety protocols, avoid non-essential travel, and stay informed about local weather forecasts and official statements.