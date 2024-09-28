Strict Instructions Issued to Police Stations for Durga Puja Subscriptions: Tripura DGP Amitabha Ranjan

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 28, 2024: Tripura’s Director General of Police Amitabha Ranjan emphasized the importance of maintaining strict control over Durga Puja donations. “Police stations have been given strict instructions regarding Durga Puja donations,” stated Ranjan during his inspection at Lefunga police station under West district.

DGP Ranjan has been touring various police stations across Tripura to assess their infrastructure, internal affairs, and law and order situations. Accompanied by West Tripura District Superintendent of Police Dr. Kiran Kumar K, District Additional Superintendent of Police Dhruba Nath, and Lefunga Police Station OC Sahadeb Das, Ranjan praised the efforts of Lefunga police station in maintaining law and order and ensuring social peace.

“The infrastructural condition of various police stations, along with their internal matters, is under review,” Ranjan noted. He highlighted the importance of addressing any complaints related to donations, especially with the upcoming Sharadiya Durga festival. “We have given strict instructions to every police station in the state to strictly control any complaints related to donations,” he added.

Ranjan assured that the state police are prepared to handle both major and minor incidents efficiently. “The state police are ready to ensure the peaceful completion of the upcoming Sharadiya Durgotsav 2024,” he affirmed.

The visit underscores the commitment of the Tripura Police to uphold law and order during the festive season, ensuring that the celebrations proceed without any disruptions. The directives aim to prevent any misuse of donations and maintain public trust in the police force.

As the Durga Puja festivities approach, the Tripura Police’s proactive measures are expected to contribute significantly to a safe and joyous celebration for all.