Endangered Channa Barca Fish Rescued At Guwahati Railway Station

NET Web Desk

In a significant operation, Government Railway Police and Assam Forest officials recovered a massive consignment of endangered Channa Barca fish from Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the rescue was made possible due to specific inputs, leading to the seizure of 62 rare and endangered Channa Barca fish. The fish, valued for their striking appearance and ecological significance, were found hidden in two sealed cartons containing 31 plastic packets.

Channa Barca, listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, plays a vital role in maintaining the balance of its ecosystem as a top predator. Its presence also indicates the health and quality of its habitat. However, habitat loss, overfishing, and the introduction of invasive species have threatened its survival.

Wildlife traffickers often target the Kaziranga National Park area to poach Channa Barca, which can fetch up to ₹1 lakh per fish in the international grey market. The species is scheduled under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making its trade and possession illegal.