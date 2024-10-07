Assam Government Announces Distribution Of 10 lakh Soil Health Cards To farmers: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 7 : On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a significant initiative aimed at supporting the state’s agricultural community by distributing Soil Health Cards (SHC) to more than four lakh farmers. The government plans to issue a total of 10 lakh SHCs, with an initial batch of four lakh cards ready for distribution.

During the launch event, Sarma highlighted the crucial role of farmers, referring to them as “Krishak bandhus,” who are vital to the state’s mission of self-reliance, known as Atmanirbhar Assam.

In a bid to improve soil quality assessment, the state has increased the number of soil testing laboratories from five to 26. In conjunction with the SHC distribution, the chief minister also inaugurated several agricultural knowledge centres and provided farmers with essential agricultural machinery, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

Additionally, Sarma announced plans to establish 816 village agriculture equipment banks, a notable increase from the previous 80 banks in the state. The government is also set to launch 96 new agricultural knowledge centres and 93 agriculture development offices to further bolster agricultural development and support for farmers in Assam.