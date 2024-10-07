Nagaland Cop Pritpal Kaur Wins IACP Award For Contributions In Border Areas

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 7: Dr. Pritpal Kaur, Superintendent of Police in Phek, has been recognized with the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 40 Under 40 Award for her significant contributions to law enforcement, particularly in border areas.

This annual award honors 40 law enforcement professionals worldwide under the age of 40 who demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to their profession. Dr. Kaur expressed her appreciation for the recognition, emphasizing the importance of addressing the unique challenges faced by officers in remote regions.

Among her impactful initiatives are a free coaching program for UPSC/NPSC exams, which resulted in seven students successfully passing, and programs aimed at reducing drug dependency through education and vocational training. She also established a sanitary pad-making unit and supported local farmers in producing herbal products.

Dr. Kaur’s efforts in promoting health awareness and providing assistance to vulnerable communities highlight her dedication to improving conditions in Nagaland’s border regions.