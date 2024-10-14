Manipur High Court Launches 40 Hours Mediation Training Programme

NET Web Desk

The High Court of Manipur, in partnership with the High Court Legal Services Committee and the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India, today inaugurated an extensive “40 Hours Mediation Training Programme” at the High Court Auditorium. The event was graced by Hon’ble Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul; Hon’ble Mr. Justice A. Bimol Singh, Executive Chairman of the Manipur State Legal Services Authority; Hon’ble Mr. Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma, Chairperson of the High Court Legal Services Committee; Hon’ble Mrs. Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu; Shri S. Iboyaima Singh, Chairman of the Bar Council of Manipur; Shri Y. Nirmolchand Singh, President of the High Court Bar Association, Manipur; and other esteemed officials, senior advocates, trainees, and invitees.

This training programme, running from October 14 to 18, 2024, is designed to equip mediators with the necessary skills to enhance the resolution of legal disputes through mediation, an alternative dispute mechanism. The comprehensive course includes lectures, mock sessions, and practical exercises that align with the MCPC’s mandatory training requirements.

Hon’ble Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul, in his inaugural address, emphasized the importance of mediation in Manipur’s legal landscape, stating, “Mediation offers a viable alternative to traditional litigation, fostering a collaborative environment where parties can resolve disputes amicably.” He also announced plans to establish a Permanent Mediation Centre at the High Court of Manipur, a significant step towards institutionalizing mediation practices in the state.

The training is led by renowned advocates from Delhi, Mr. Deepak Kumar Dhingra and Ms. Reema Bhandari, with Mr. V.P. Thankachan of Kerala acting as an observer. Participants include practicing advocates, as well as retired and serving government officials, reflecting a diverse group ready to advance mediation in Manipur.