Manipuri Student Alleges Harassment By Cab Driver in Delhi, Decries Delhi Police Leniency

NET Web Desk

A 19-year-old Delhi University student from Manipur has accused a cab driver of taking her hostage and attempting to sexually assault her, and criticized Delhi Police for their delayed and lenient response.

The student reported being targeted by the cab driver, who allegedly deviated from the intended route and drove to a desolate location. She managed to escape and sought help at the nearest police station.

However, the police response was slow, with the student waiting seven hours for her complaint to be registered. The First Information Report (FIR) eventually filed included only minor charges, allowing the accused to secure bail easily.

The student expressed frustration over the lenient handling of the case, stating, “Despite a clear and serious threat to my life, the FIR included only minor charges, allowing the culprit an easy path to bail.”

The incident has raised concerns about women’s safety in the capital and the effectiveness of law enforcement in handling harassment cases.