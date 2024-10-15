Nagaland CM, Brahmaputra Board Chairman Discuss Flood Control Initiatives

NET Web Desk

Kohima. Pct 15: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met with Brahmaputra Board Chairman Ranbir Singh on Tuesday to discuss measures to combat flooding and erosion in the state.

The meeting centered on implementing effective erosion control and flood mitigation strategies to enhance Nagaland’s resilience to natural disasters and protect local communities.

The Brahmaputra Board has been spearheading initiatives to address flood and erosion issues in the region. The collaboration with the state government aims to identify sustainable solutions to these challenges.