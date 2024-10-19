Tripura Congress Protests Human Rights Violations in Tripura, Accuses Commission of Inaction

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 19, 2024: Tripura’s Sadar District Congress besieged the Human Rights Commission office at Shyamali Bazar area in Agartala city on Saturday accusing the commission of failing to address the increasing human rights violations in Tripura. The protest saw activists covering the commission’s signboard with black flags, symbolizing their outrage at the alleged inaction.

One of the Pradesh Congress workers, speaking passionately at the protest highlighted the rising crime rates in the state. “Crime is constantly increasing in Tripura. Every day we hear of murder, terrorism, and heinous acts of violence against women. The law and order situation has completely collapsed. Yet, the Chief Minister continues to claim that the state is safe and secure. This is a far cry from the reality we witness,” he said.

He went on to criticize the Human Rights Commission for its perceived inaction. “The commission is playing the role of Kumbhakarna (a character of Ravana’s group), remaining asleep while human rights are trampled upon daily,” he alleged. Citing a recent incident, he said, “A 12-year-old girl was raped just a few days ago, and despite the severity of the crime, the police have taken no strict action. The culprits are roaming free, and it’s the silent role of the police and the Human Rights Commission that has allowed this impunity.”

According to the protesters, the Human Rights Commission, which should be a pillar of justice, has instead turned a blind eye to the increasing atrocities. “The people of Tripura have forgotten what the commission stands for because of its utter failure to take a stand,” the worker added.

The protest was marked by the symbolic placement of black flags on the commission’s signboards, reflecting the Congress’s frustration with the institution. “We will not stop until justice is served,” one protester vowed.

The protest underscores the growing tension between the state’s political opposition and the government, as accusations of negligence and worsening law and order continue to mount.