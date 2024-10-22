Tripura: Agartala Government Dental College’s BDS Seats Increased from 50 to 63 for 2025-26 Academic Session

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 22, 2024: The Central Government has granted permission to increase the number of seats in the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course in Agartala Government Dental College from 50 to 63 for the 2025-26 academic session. This decision was communicated through a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This is a significant opportunity for students in Tripura. With the increase in seats at Agartala Government Dental College, more students interested in dental education will have the chance to pursue their dreams.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Union Health Minister JP Nadda Ji for approving the increase of BDS seats from 50 to 63 at Agartala Government Dental College for the 2025-26 academic session,” said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in his social media handle on Tuesday. He further added, “This will greatly help fulfill the aspirations of students in the state who wish to pursue dental education.”

The government letter also mentioned that the permission has been initially granted for one year and will be renewed based on meeting annual targets in the following years.