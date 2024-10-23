Manipur Police Arrest Six Militants Of Kangleipak Communist Party In Imphal East

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police have arrested six militants belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) in Imphal East district, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The militants were allegedly involved in illegal arms transactions and extortion activities targeting the general public, private firms, and government offices.

During the operation, the authorities confiscated a four-wheeler, two two-wheelers, six mobile phones, and cash amounting to Rs 3,88,950 from the militants.

In a separate operation, security forces conducting searches in Churachandpur district discovered two locally-made guns, two electric detonators, a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, and three hand grenades.

Additionally, another search operation in the Lamzang forest hill range near Bongbal village led to the recovery of a .303 rifle, a single-barrel 12 mm shotgun, and ammunition.

These operations are part of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat insurgency and illegal activities in the state.