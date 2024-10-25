Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur Chief Minister Inaugurates Housing Complex For Displaced Families

Imphal, Oct 25: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has inaugurated a new housing complex at the National Games Village in Langol, designed to shelter 120 families, or 460 individuals, displaced from Moreh, Churachandpur, and Phoubakchao.

This initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to rehabilitating affected families and facilitating their transition to stable living conditions. The complex offers a secure environment and represents a significant advancement in efforts to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister highlighted the administration’s dedication to the well-being of these families, ensuring they have access to the essential resources necessary for rebuilding their lives.

