Manipur: BJP Leader Sambit Patra Addresses ‘sangathan parv’ Workshop In Imphal

NET Web Desk

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed the ‘Sangathan Parv — Active Membership Workshop’ at the Manipur State BJP office on Tuesday. The event, dedicated to fostering active party membership, was attended by prominent leaders including Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and State BJP President A. Sharda Devi.

During the workshop, Patra highlighted the importance of strengthening grassroots connections and expanding active membership within the party. His address underscored the BJP’s commitment to Manipur’s development and its vision for enhanced outreach and organizational growth in the region.

Following the workshop, Patra visited the revered Shri Shri Govinda Ji Temple in Imphal, where he offered prayers and sought blessings from Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath. His visit underlined the cultural and spiritual significance of the temple in the region, reflecting the BJP leader’s respect for local traditions and faith.