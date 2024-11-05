Tripura Court Sentences Brothers to 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment in Minor Rape Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 05, 2024: In a significant verdict on a distressing case, the Tripura’s District and Sessions Court of North district sentenced two brothers Prashanta Nath and Pappu Debnath to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor. The court ruling issued under stringent laws including the POCSO Act also imposed substantial fines on the accused highlighting the legal system’s intolerance of sexual violence against minors.

According to the prosecution, the crime dates back to February 2022. “The minor had gone to Prashanta Nath’s house to drink water on her way home from school,” stated the Public Prosecutor, shedding light on how the incident began. “Prashanta Nath subsequently lured her to his home and committed the heinous crime. Pappu Debnath, his younger brother witnessed the assault and later took advantage of the situation to blackmail and repeatedly assault the victim.” The victim later reported the ongoing abuse to her parents, leading her family to file a complaint with the Dharmanagar Women’s Police Station.

Following an investigation by SI Usha Rani Debnath, the police filed a charge sheet against the brothers under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. “The case was meticulously investigated to ensure justice for the victim,” emphasized the Special Public Prosecutor.

The court’s sentence was uncompromising. Alongside the ten-year imprisonment, the judge imposed fines, with an additional six months of imprisonment for failing to pay. Further, under Section 506 of the IPC, a one-year prison term and an additional fine were imposed, with another month in jail for non-payment. Additionally, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, each brother was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with a Rs 25,000 fine with an extra eight-month term for non-compliance.

“This verdict sends a strong message that crimes against minors will be met with the utmost severity,” the Special PP remarked following the ruling.