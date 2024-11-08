BJP Conspired to Undermine Communal Harmony in Kadamtala, Alleges Tripura’s Ex-CM Manik Sarkar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 08, 2024: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and the CPIM Politburo member Manik Sarkar accused the ruling BJP of conspiring to disrupt Kadmatla’s longstanding tradition of communal harmony. Sarkar along with CPIM leaders including opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury, Pabitra Kar and Manik Dey visited the affected Kadamtala market on Friday to assess the situation firsthand.

Following the visit, Sarkar expressed his deep concern over the state of Kadamtala market, describing it as “a ruin” due to the imposition of small fees. “One person was killed, and three others were injured in police firing,” he stated, condemning the administration’s handling of the incident. “This could have been managed differently if the administration had acted in time. Many innocent people have suffered due to the government’s indifference,” he added.

Sarkar expressed surprise that Tripura’s Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha had yet to visit the affected market or express sympathy toward those impacted. “The Chief Minister’s absence speaks volumes about the government’s priorities,” Sarkar remarked.

The former chief minister further alleged that incidents of communal incitement in the state are not isolated but have grown more frequent over the six-year tenure of the BJP government in Tripura. “This is a deliberate attempt by the BJP to break the fabric of unity that has held Kadmatla together for generations,” he claimed. Sarkar called on the people to “unite and fight against this conspiracy.”

Additionally, Sarkar urged the government to provide a job to a family member of the individual killed in the police firing and financial assistance to the injured.