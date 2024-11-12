French Ambassador Meets Sikkim CM, Seeks To Strengthen Ties On Conservation, Culture, And Urban Development

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 12: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay met with Thierry Mathou, the Ambassador of France to India, at Mintokgang on Monday. Their discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between France and Sikkim, with particular emphasis on red panda conservation, cultural exchange, and urban development.

A key proposal from the French delegation was to send a research team to Sikkim to develop a comprehensive conservation action plan for the endangered red panda. “We also discussed the sister city exchange program aimed at fostering deeper ties between France and Sikkim, as well as potential strategies for improving urban traffic management in Gangtok”, Chief Minister Tamang-Golay said.

Ambassador Mathou also shared plans for a photo exhibition and seminar on Lady Alexandra David-Néel, the French explorer and spiritualist who lived in Sikkim from 1912 to 1918. The event would focus on her significant contributions to Tibetan yoga and Buddhism.

Additionally, the French delegation proposed sending a French language expert to Sikkim to further strengthen educational and cultural ties between the two regions.