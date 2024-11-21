CITU and Samyukta Kisan Morcha Plans Nationwide Protests for November 26: Farmers and Workers Unite to Press Demands in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 21, 2024: In commemoration of the historic farmers’ movement of November 26, 2020, various programs are set to take place across the state and the nation on the occasion of its fourth anniversary. The announcements were made during a press conference jointly organized by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s Tripura branch on Thursday.

Speaking at the press briefing, SKM State Secretary Pabitra Kar highlighted the significance of the day. “November 26, 2020, marked a historic farmers’ movement. To honor its fourth anniversary on November 26, 2024, a series of programs will be organized across the state and the country. Among these, the ‘Chetavani Jamaat’ will serve as a nationwide warning to the Central Government,” he stated.

Kar further elaborated that the ‘Chetavani Jamaat’ would set a three-month deadline for the government to address the long-pending demands of farmers and workers. “If positive steps are not taken within this period, a larger and more robust movement will be launched,” he cautioned.

CITU state general secretary Sankar Prasad Datta, who also addressed the press conference, emphasized the dual focus of the movement on workers’ and farmers’ rights. “This movement aims to address critical demands related to the welfare of workers and farmers. We will give the government a clear deadline of three months to act on these issues,” he said.

Datta expressed concerns about recent labor reforms that have repealed 29 labor laws and replaced them with four labor codes, which, he argued, undermine workers’ rights. “These changes are detrimental to workers, stripping them of their hard-won rights. The demand for an eight-hour workday and a minimum wage of ₹26,000 remains unmet. Additionally, we are calling for a pension of ₹10,000 for workers after the age of 60,” he added.

The November 26 programs, organized jointly by CITU and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, will underscore these demands. Dutta reiterated that the protests would symbolize workers’ and farmers’ united efforts to safeguard their interests and compel the government to address their grievances.