Tripura: Four Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested at Udaipur Railway Station with Suspected Fake Aadhaar Cards

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 21, 2024: Tripura police detained four individuals including three women and a man at the Udaipur railway station under Gomati district on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals in possession of fake Aadhaar cards.

The arrests occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday as the group was attempting to board the Kanchenjunga Express heading towards Sealdah.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the four individuals traveled to Udaipur from Bangladesh via Bilonia. They were reportedly planning to travel to Bangalore,” a police official stated.

While the women had Aadhaar cards in their possession, the man presented a digital version on his mobile phone. Police suspect the documents may be forged and have sent them for verification. “We are verifying the authenticity of the Aadhaar cards to confirm whether they are genuine or counterfeit,” the official added.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody as the investigation continues.