Nagaland All Set To Host 10-Day-Long Hornbill Festival From December 1

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Nov 30: Nagaland is ready to host the 25th edition of its iconic Hornbill Festival, a 10-day celebration of the state’s tribal culture and heritage, starting on December 1. The festival will take place at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, offering visitors a chance to experience the diverse traditions of Nagaland’s indigenous tribes.

This year, Japan will be the official country partner, adding an international dimension to the event. Cultural performances, workshops, and exhibitions featuring traditional Japanese arts, bamboo crafts, and music will be highlights of the festival.

With the growing popularity of the event, officials are expecting a significant rise in both domestic and international attendees. Last year, the festival drew over 1.5 lakh visitors, and this year, organizers anticipate even greater numbers.

Since its inception in 2000, the Hornbill Festival has become one of India’s most prominent cultural events. It brings together all 17 of Nagaland’s recognized tribes, each showcasing their unique customs, music, dances, and traditional attire.

The highlights of this year’s 25th edition include daily cultural performances, local food and craft festivals, adventure activities, and special events like the International Hornbill Naga Wrestling, Naga King chili and pineapple eating contests, and Dzukou Valley Day Hikes. Additional attractions include a traditional stone-pulling ceremony, a film festival, and indigenous sports competitions.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who recently inaugurated new facilities at Kisama Village in preparation for the festival, expressed confidence that these upgrades would enhance the experience for both international and domestic visitors attending this year’s event.