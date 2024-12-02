Hindu Sangarsha Samiti Vandalizes Bangladesh Assistant High Commission Office in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2024: In a dramatic protest against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu, the Hindu Sangarsha Samiti vandalized the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office in Agartala. The protesters also burned the national flag of Bangladesh in front of the office, causing intense tension in the area. A large police and TSR force rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

A woman from the association expressed the group’s grievances, stating, “Hindus are constantly being tortured in Bangladesh. Moreover, Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu has been arrested without any reason. The arrest of Bangladesh’s traditional religious guru Chinmoy Krishna Das is highly condemnable. It is not acceptable in any way. The current Bangladesh government is responsible for the situation in Bangladesh.”

The protesters joined the demonstration by burning the national flag of Bangladesh. The police and TSR forces managed to bring the situation under control after a prolonged effort.

The woman further elaborated on the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh, saying, “After the fall of the Hasina government in Bangladesh, a terrible situation has arisen in that country. Hindu houses and temples have been set on fire. In addition, Hindu businesses have been looted. A few days ago, Chinmoy Prabhu was arrested without reason. He has not been granted bail yet. The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has protested against this.”

The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti is demanding the immediate release of Chinmoy Das Prabhu and security for Hindus in Bangladesh. They have warned that they will escalate their movement if their demands are not met.

In a related development, a protest rally was organized at the foot of the Netaji statue on the banks of Dharmanagar Dighi to protest the torture of traditional Hindus in Bangladesh and the unjust arrest of Chinmoy Prabhu. The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti also held a protest rally at Mahakumar Brahmabari, Udaipur, which lasted for three hours. The rally proceeded from Brahmabari to the District Magistrate’s office in Gomti district, where a letter was sent to the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh through the District Magistrate.

The situation remains tense as the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti continues to demand justice and protection for Hindus in Bangladesh. The authorities are closely monitoring the developments to prevent further escalation.