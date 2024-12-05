Anon Konyak Wins Miss Nagaland 2024 Title

NET Web Desk

Anon Konyak, an 18-year-old from the Konyak community, was crowned Miss Nagaland 2024 at a spectacular ceremony held on Wednesday at the RCEMPA in Jotsoma. The event, organized by the Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland (BASN), carried the theme “Grace and Beauty – The Women in You.”

Konyak received a cash prize of INR 2 lakh and gift hampers. The first runner-up, 21-year-old Nikali K Shohe, won INR 1.4 lakh, while 18-year-old Kelülü Dawhuo claimed the second runner-up spot, taking home INR 1 lakh and gift hampers. Both Konyak and Shohe secured direct entries to the Miss North East 2025 pageant.

The competition, which saw 13 contestants competing, concluded with seven finalists: Linokali Achumi, Hüralü Dzüdo, Anon Konyak, Chumei C Phom, Nikali K Shohe, Ayuh W Konyak, and Kelülü Dawhuo.

The event’s panel of judges included Asenla Longkumer, founding president of BASN; Shyamnagar Kashyap, director of Miss Assam Organisation; Shanavas C, secretary of the Government of Nagaland; Akshatha Das, Miss Tamil Nadu 2023; and Chanchui Khayi, Femina Miss India Manipur 2024.

Nagaland’s Tourism Minister, Temjen Imna Along, graced the event and commended BASN for its successful organization. He stressed the importance of the Hornbill Festival in promoting Nagaland internationally and urged for peace and unity among the people of the state.

In addition to the main awards, several sub-title winners were also honored with a cash prize of INR 15,000 each:

Miss Body Beautiful: Nikali K Shohe

Miss Multimedia: Kelülü Dawhuo

Miss Beautiful Smile: Kelülü Dawhuo

Miss Talent: Lovikali Swu

Miss Photogenic: Ayuh M Konyak

Queen of Hearts: Vezotolu Shijoh