Widow Seeks Justice Over Miscreant Attack on Businessman at Kadamtala, Submits Memorandum to Tripura Human Rights Commission

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 07, 2024: Swapna Begum, the widow of a businessman killed during a riot at Tripura’s Kadamtala under North district has alleged that she was misinformed about the circumstances of her husband’s death. Believing initially that her husband was killed by police fire, Swapna now claims he died in the firing by miscreants. She has submitted a deputation to the Tripura Human Rights Commission demanding justice.

The incident took place before the ‘Sharadiya Durgotsav’, when a riot broke out between two communities in the Kadamtala area of North Tripura. The local police stated that the attack on Kadamtala Bazar was instigated by miscreants. “When the miscreants began firing, the police responded by firing in the air,” said an official. According to the police, the businessman died due to the miscreants’ bullets.

Initially, Bhanupada Chakraborty, SP of North Tripura district had assured Swapna Begum that she would receive a government job and Rs 4 lakh in compensation. However, the narrative has since changed with the government now claiming that the businessman was killed by miscreants rendering the initial promise void.

In her plea for justice, Swapna Begum stated, “My husband was a victim of miscreant violence, not police action. The promises made to me are now being dismissed and I demand that the truth be acknowledged.”

The CPIM Tripura State Committee has also submitted a memorandum calling for a judicial inquiry into the incident. “We stand with Swapna Begum in seeking justice. The facts must be clarified, and appropriate action taken,” a CPI(M) leader said.

The deputation has garnered significant attention, underscoring the need for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served. The Tripura Human Rights Commission is now expected to review the case and take necessary steps.