Drugs worth 6 lakhs recovered in Aizawl’s suburb

In the Crusade against drugs security forces in Northeast India are day in and day out are confiscating drugs and arresting those involved in it.

on June 12, 2021, a joint operation by Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department with 46 Bn of the Assam Rifles recovered 123 grams of Heroin No. 4 at Selesih Vengpui. The drugs are worth Rs.4 lakhs in the market.

They apprehended a 36-year-old woman- Ngurdingliani, a resident of Selesih Vengpui in connection to the drug bust.

In another operation, Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department along with the Social reform & Action Committee of Sihphir seized 60 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 60 lakhs at Sihphir Kawn Veng, at the outskirts of Aizawl.

They also apprehended two individuals – Malsawmzuala (30) s/o Lalrinawma, Middle Kanan, Aizawl Leh C. Lalbiakzuala (35) s/o C. Thangngaia residents of Sihphir Chhanhim Veng in connection to the second drug bust.

The police have booked all the alleged drug dealers under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.