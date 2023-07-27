Tripura’s Energy Vision 2030 Launched: 692 MW Requirement; Government Targets 1158 GPs To Go Green

NET Web Desk

Agartala, July 27, 2023: During the launching of the ‘Tripura Energy Vision 2030 Roadmap’ at Bidyut Bhavan in Agartala city, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday revealed that the survey report conducted by Research Triangle Institute (RTI), International India in New Delhi indicates that Tripura will likely require 692 megawatts (MWs) of electricity by the year 2030.

During a media interaction on Thursday afternoon, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath informed that the Research Triangle Institute (RTI), International India in New Delhi had conducted a survey in Tripura. Based on this survey, they have formulated the ‘Tripura Energy Vision 2030 Roadmap,’ which includes short, medium, and long-term recommendations to enhance and excel the provision of electricity services to the people of the state.

The Tripura government has placed a strong emphasis on clean energy, leading to the initiation of significant steps aimed at promoting solar-based electricity services in 1158 gram panchayats and village councils across the state in the forthcoming years. This move is expected to result in a reduction of power tariffs. Additionally, the industrial sector will utilize gas-based electricity as part of these efforts, he said.

In the launching ceremony, Power minister Nath was accompanied by Secretary of the Power department Brijesh Pandey, TSECL’s Director Debasish Sarkar, Director (Finance) Sarvjit Singh Dogra and representative of Research Triangle Institute (RTI), International India, New Delhi along with number of officials.

Regarding the comparison of solar power services in Tripura, he mentioned that until 2017, the state had generated 6.4 MWs from solar power plants. Over the last five years, this capacity has increased to 12.45 MWs. Looking ahead, the Power department has plans to generate a total of 135 MWs through various solar initiatives.

To further boost solar power generation, the department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to generate 130 MWs of electricity from Dumboor Lake in Dhalai district. In addition to this, efforts are underway to establish solar power plants across the state to achieve a total generation capacity of 500 MWs. These initiatives signify the Tripura government’s commitment to advancing clean energy solutions, Nath told reporters.

Sharing the developments in Power sector of Tripura, Nath said “Rs 80 crore spent for 132 KV transformers, Rs 39 crore spent for installation of 132 KV transmission lines of 54 KMs length, Rs 132 crore spent for 22 transformers of 33 KV, Rs 360 crore spent for setting up of 3993 KMs of HT lines, Rs 545 crore spent for 9127 KMs LT lines, and plans are on for 218 KMs of underground cabling especially in Agartala city.”