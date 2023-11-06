Fatal Property Dispute Erupts in Tripura’s Goalabasti, Woman Killed, Five Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 05, 2023: In a tragic incident related to a property dispute, a woman lost her life in Goalabasti, located in Agartala city of Tripura. The incident took place late in the evening last Sunday and by Monday morning, NCC police station personnel had taken five individuals from the same locality into custody.

The dispute revolved around a piece of land in Goalabasti that had become a source of contention between two families. Tensions escalated, resulting in a violent clash between the two families, leading to one fatality and injuries to seven others, as reported by local witnesses.

According to police sources, the conflict arose due to two BSF jawans who were involved in constructing a new residential building at their residence. Their neighbours raised objections, claiming that the construction encroached upon their property boundaries.

A local resident stated, “The BSF brothers, known locally as Nichibir Rai and Sathindar Rai, attempted to take over more than three yards of land. Frustrated by their neighbours’ objections, the BSF brothers, along with some locals, launched an attack on the neighbouring family.”

The victim of this violent clash was identified as Nagina Prasad Rai. In response to the incident, local residents staged a protest (Dharna) in front of the New Capital Complex police station. The police promptly registered a case, and investigations are currently underway.

Speaking to Northeast Today, Susanta Deb, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of NCC police station, stated, “We have apprehended five individuals in connection with the alleged killing of a woman in Goalabasti. The arrested individuals are Sachindra Rai, Bijendra Rai, Ramsagar Rai, Dinesh Rai, and Ram Sadhan Rai. All five suspects were presented in court on Monday.”