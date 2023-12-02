BJP-Led Tripura Shines In Agriculture: 1,79,219 Metric Tonnes Of Paddy Procured From 91,377 Farmers, Says Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2023: Tripura’s Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday asserted that the Tripura government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, has successfully acquired an impressive quantity of 1,79,219 metric tonnes of agricultural produce from 91,377 farmers in the state over the past five years.

Since the formation of the government in 2018, a historic decision was made to double the income of farmers in the state.

Aiming to prioritize the welfare of farmers, the Tripura government has procured an impressive 1 lakh 79 thousand 219 metric tons of paddy from 91 thousand 377 farmers in the state. The procurement, which is conducted twice a year at the minimum support price, is part of the government’s commitment to ensuring fair compensation for farmers.

Highlighting the financial impact of this initiative, Minister Nath revealed that a total of Rs 342 crore 34 lakh have been disbursed to the farmers during this period. This not only signifies a significant injection of funds into the agricultural sector but also underscores the government’s dedication to improving the economic well-being of the farming community.

Furthermore, Minister Nath shared that the state government has once again increased the minimum support price for paddy this year. In the financial year 2018-19, after the establishment of the new government, paddy was procured at the minimum support price of Rs 17.50. Currently, this price has seen a substantial increase, now standing at Rs 21.83. This upward adjustment is expected to directly benefit numerous farmers across the state, contributing to the government’s broader objective of tripling farmers’ income.

The Tripura government’s proactive measures in supporting the agricultural sector have not only resulted in record-breaking procurement but also reflect a commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the state’s farming community.