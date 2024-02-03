PM Modi Lands In Guwahati, Sets Stage For Multi-Crore Projects Launch Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is set to embark on a two day Assam Tour, arrives at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport today, thereby setting the stage for a series of significant announcements and project launches.

Reportedly welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and a vibrant display of dancers, PM Modi’s visit is marked by a packed agenda.

Upon arrival, PM Modi promptly proceeded to the State Guest House at Koinadhora, where sources suggest a strategic meeting with key BJP leaders of Assam is on the agenda.

The highlight of his visit is reportedly tomorrow’s event at Khanapara, scheduled to commence at 11:30 am.

The Prime Minister is slated to unveil and lay the foundation stones for projects encompassing diverse sectors, promising infrastructural development, sports facilities, and healthcare enhancements, totaling a staggering Rs 11,000 crore.

The Key Projects to be Launched are reportedly as follows :

1. Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana: An ambitious project with an estimated cost of Rs 498 crore.

2. Widening of Road connecting Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport: A critical infrastructure upgrade with an investment of Rs 358 crores.

3. Upgradation of 43 roads under Asom Mala 2.0: Including the construction of 38 bridges, with a total budget of Rs 3,444 crore.

4. Upgradation of Nehru Stadium into a FIFA Standard Football Stadium: A major sports infrastructure project with an investment of Rs 831 crore.

5. Chandrapur Stadium: A project worth Rs 300 crore aimed at boosting sports facilities.

6. Infrastructure Development of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital: An investment of Rs 3,250 crore to enhance healthcare facilities.

7. Karimganj Medical College: A medical infrastructure project with a budget of Rs 578 crore.

8. Unity Mall Development: An investment of Rs 297 crore for the development of commercial and recreational spaces.

Additionally Projects to be Dedicated reportedly includes:

1. Four Laning from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur: A critical road infrastructure project with a cost of Rs 1,451 crore.

2. Four Laning from Dolabari to Jamuguri: A road development initiative with a budget of Rs 592 crore.

The cumulative investment in these projects is an impressive Rs 11,599 crore, underscoring the government’s commitment to bolstering the region’s development across multiple sectors.