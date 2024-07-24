Assam CM Meets Union Finance Minister, Praises Budget Initiatives

NET Web Desk

New Delhi, July 24: In a significant meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today to discuss the implications of the recent budget on Assam’s development.

Sarma commended Sitharaman for presenting a “visionary budget” that prioritizes job creation, youth empowerment, women’s empowerment, and small businesses.

During the meeting, Sarma sought Sitharaman’s support in building a flood-resilient economy in Assam, leveraging budget announcements on MSMEs, skilling, and digital economy.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude for the Special Assistance to States for Capex scheme and offered suggestions to enhance its effectiveness.

Sitharaman assured Sarma of her commitment to resolving issues related to royalty from hydro-carbon industries in Assam and considered his proposals to boost the state’s chemical and hydrocarbon industries.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders agreeing to work together to drive Assam’s growth and development.